Red Roof Supports COVID Relief Efforts in Gujarat, India

As the pandemic swept the globe in 2020, Australia stood out as a model for how to contain the virus and support its citizens. A year later, Australia is struggling with vaccination and has abandoned the measures it put in place in 2020 to support the most vulnerable. The A$750 per week COVID disaster payment to Australians in jobs is as big as the biggest of last year’s JobKeeper payments. It has been extended to the casual workers employed for less than a year and visa holders who missed out last time. And it’s being delivered direct to the recipients rather than...