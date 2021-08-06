Red Roof Supports COVID Relief Efforts in Gujarat, India
At the 2021 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show, Red Roof leaders presented representatives from Leuva Patidar Samaj of USA (LPS) with a donation to support the Leuva Patidar Samaj of USA COVID Relief India Project 2021, supporting hospitals in Gujarat province, India, which have been impacted by the COVID pandemic. Red Roof launched the “Sprint to AAHOACON” fundraising drive in the month of July, committing to donating $10,000 to seed the campaign and encouraging its franchise partners, vendors, and the industry to support LPS’ efforts as well.lodgingmagazine.com
