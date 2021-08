In this, the second part of our Market Volatility research article, we’ll take a look at how Precious Metals, the US Dollar, and the US major markets have moved into a sideways price trend which supports a pending future volatility event. The big “mini flash-crash” in precious metals on Monday, August 9, may have been an early warning that the markets are shifting away from past expectations and moving towards a new post Q2:2021 reality. Let’s continue exploring these trends.