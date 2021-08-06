Federal Security Agency Calls for Help Against Cyberattacks
The U.S. federal government has partnered with Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and six more private companies to fight cyberthreats. “You’ve got to plan in peacetime so you’re ready in wartime,” Jen Easterly, a retired military officer and the newly sworn-in Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said during a virtual keynote session at this week’s Black Hat cybersecurity event. She also announced the launch of the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC).www.sdxcentral.com
