MLB

Braves: Ender Inciarte finds a new home

By Chase Irle
sportstalkatl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter finally being DFA’d by the Braves, Ender Inciarte has found a new home, as he signed a minor-league contract with the Cincinnati Reds yesterday and has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. Following a magical start to his career in Atlanta, featuring three Gold Gloves and an All-Star appearance, Inciarte’s...

www.sportstalkatl.com

Ender Inciarte
#Braves#Dfa#The Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds
Atlanta Braves
