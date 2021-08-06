Cancel
Solon, IA

An Old-Fashioned New Restaurant Opened in Solon Last Month [PHOTOS]

 6 days ago
A brand new restaurant with an old-fashioned twist recently opened here in Eastern Iowa!. Thanks to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, we have discovered that the city of Solon is now home to a new restaurant with a really interesting concept. It's called The Brass Fountain, and it's located at 122 East Main Street. The official website says that the business is a "modern take on the most quintessential American culinary institution: the soda fountain."

Iowa StatePosted by
K92.3

Iowa Irish Fest Returning To Downtown Waterloo This Weekend

Green will be a popular color in downtown Waterloo this weekend when Iowa Irish Fest returns to Lincoln Park and the surrounding nine-block area. The state's largest Celtic celebration features an entertainment lineup that includes nearly 20 music groups and around 50 performances. Festival Director Chad Shipman says organizers are preparing to welcome as many as 50,000 visitors to the Cedar Valley.
LifestylePosted by
K92.3

Show Off Everywhere You’ve Traveled With This Exciting State Map

You may be finding yourself getting over that cabin fever you were dealing with as you were stuck at home, with travel on our minds, and many of taking trips we want to tell everyone what we are up to. There's a fun website out right now that lets you mark on a map everywhere you've traveled in the states. It's a fun way to relive those great memories and talk about new ones.

