A new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate report has good news about the final DLC character coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game. The report comes the way of a Nintendo insider, who also shared a disappointing update on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 in the same report. According to the leaker, a new and proper Nintendo Direct is set to go down in September after one more Direct focused on indie games. To this end, the leaker claims the Direct will be primarily focused on Metroid Dread, but will also feature the reveal of the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character. In other words, in just two months Nintendo fans will learn who the last ever DLC character will be.