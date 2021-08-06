Cancel
This Woman Has Lived With HIV For More Than 30 Years. Listen To Her Experience With The Virus.

WJCT News
WJCT News
Sheila Muhammad tested positive for HIV more than 30 years ago and her life quickly changed. But as the years passed, attitudes and treatments of HIV changed. Muhammad spoke with Side Effects Public Media's Darian Benson about the power in education and understanding of the virus. A transcript of Muhammad's comments is below.

