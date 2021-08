To celebrate its 100th Birthday, Hanwag has released a range of limited edition boots inspired by the brand's product archive. There are four new boot styles in the Hans Wagner Heritage Collection (penny drop on the brand name for anyone else?), all of which combine old school stylings with new school tech and materials, to pretty cool effect. Hanwag is a trusted name when it comes to outdoor footwear – the brand is a regular in our best hiking boots for men and best women's hiking boot guides – so we're confident these will deliver on performance as well as style.