Douthat Insurance moves to new location

RetirePath Advisors has moved to a new Fremont location. As of August 2021, they have transitioned from the old location at 340 E Military Ave. to 419 W. Judy Drive. The move to the new office means clients can still count on RetirePath to continue addressing their financial needs. But with this change, RetirePath now has access to more space and technology, which will ensure that the practice can continue to create holistic solutions that address the client’s entire financial picture.