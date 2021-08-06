Douthat Insurance moves to new location

Willie and Ericka Logan, founders of Logan & Logan, LLC Management and Accounting Services, has expanded and moved to a larger, more adequate location. In 2019, Ericka and her husband, Willie, decided to jump-start their entrepreneurial endeavors by entering into the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Metro East Startup Challenge. After entering the competition, the couple and other contestants were tasked with writing an executive summary, business plan and elevator pitch. Throughout the challenge, candidates including the Logans received assistance with their business plan and were provided other resources which helped them become a finalist in the competition.
