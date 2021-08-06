Cancel
Nonprofit Buys Albany Park Community Center With Plans To Expand Early Childhood Education

By Alex V. Hernandez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY PARK — New owners have taken over the Albany Park Community Center in a move leaders say will benefit early childhood education and child care programs. The center is now the Carole Robertson Center for Learning at Albany Park. The Carole Robertson Center, a nonprofit with flagships in North Lawndale and Little Village, assumed control of the Northwest Side facility Aug. 1.

