Lions sign free agent DT Miles Brown

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Detroit Lions have added more bulk to the defensive line. The Lions signed free agent defensive tackle Miles Brown to the 90-man roster prior to Friday morning’s training camp practice session.

Brown, 23, is entering his third NFL season. He spent last season on the practice squad with both the Cardinals and Titans. Brown played just over 100 snaps for Arizona as an undrafted rookie out of Wofford in 2019.

The Lions have John Penisini and Alim McNeill at nose tackle already, and recently added DL depth with Bruce Hector. Brown can help absorb some of the practice reps and preseason snaps in his audition with the team.

