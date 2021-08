NATHASSIA bounces back with this month’s supply of the best EDM tunes around. If you’re not yet acquainted with NATHASSIA, she’s a powerhouse of an artist. Her musical influences and sounds are constantly evolving, made up of her worldly influences that is entirely unique and hypnotic. She is currently sat on top of an impressive discography of hits like ‘Light Of The World’, ‘In My Head’ and her latest arrival ‘Lair’ with featuring Futuristic Polar Bears remix, which is definitely worth checking out.