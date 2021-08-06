Parkersburg Man With Multiple Felony Convictions Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for Possession of Firearms

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Parkersburg man with three previous felony convictions was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison today for being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Casey Douglas Saunders, 30, possessed three semi-automatic pistols and one semi-automatic rifle at his residence on Camden Avenue in Parkersburg on May 14, 2020. The firearms were located by law enforcement officers who entered the residence to arrest Saunders on an outstanding warrant for violating his parole. Saunders had absconded from parole that he was serving for previous felony convictions in Wood County Circuit Court for burglary, delivery of a controlled substance and escape. Saunders’ escape conviction resulted from him stealing and then fleeing in a police officer’s vehicle when the officer attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Saunders is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his previous convictions.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force, the United States Marshals Service (USMS), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Parkersburg Police Department.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe handled the prosecution.