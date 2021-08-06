Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg Man With Multiple Felony Convictions Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for Possession of Firearms

By Tyler Barker
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKslv_0bJl7CXu00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Parkersburg man with three previous felony convictions was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison today for being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Casey Douglas Saunders, 30, possessed three semi-automatic pistols and one semi-automatic rifle at his residence on Camden Avenue in Parkersburg on May 14, 2020. The firearms were located by law enforcement officers who entered the residence to arrest Saunders on an outstanding warrant for violating his parole. Saunders had absconded from parole that he was serving for previous felony convictions in Wood County Circuit Court for burglary, delivery of a controlled substance and escape. Saunders’ escape conviction resulted from him stealing and then fleeing in a police officer’s vehicle when the officer attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. Saunders is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his previous convictions.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Parkersburg Violent Crimes and Narcotics Task Force, the United States Marshals Service (USMS), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Parkersburg Police Department.

United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe handled the prosecution.

Comments / 1

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
727
Followers
956
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkersburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Government
City
Man, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Wood County Circuit Court#Usms#Atf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Parkersburg, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Parkersburg Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Methamphetamine Charge

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Parkersburg man pleaded guilty today to a federal methamphetamine charge. According to court documents, the Parkersburg Police Department stopped Justin Andrew Beardsley, 33, on Lynne Street in Parkersburg for a traffic violation on June 1, 2019. After a drug dog alerted on the vehicle, officers searched and found methamphetamine, packaging materials, scales, three loaded firearms, body armor, a hand grenade and miscellaneous ammunition. At his plea hearing, Beardsley admitted his intent to sell the methamphetamine and acknowledged that he had sold between 200 and 350 grams of methamphetamine in the year leading up to the traffic stop and arrest.
Charleston, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Methamphetamine

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One of the 15 individuals charged as a result of the long-term investigation dubbed the “Woo Boyz” pleaded guilty today to distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, Jermaine Williams, 20, of Charleston, sold an ounce of 90% pure methamphetamine to a confidential informant on October 1,...
Lincoln County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Lincoln County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Lincoln County man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug crime. According to court documents, the South Charleston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Bert Tackett, 56, of Alkol, was a passenger on February 8, 2021. Tackett possessed approximately 117 grams of a mixture/substance containing fentanyl and 41.989 grams of methamphetamine and admitted that he intended to distribute the controlled substances. Law enforcement officers also recovered a Bersa Thunder 9mm handgun from inside the vehicle. When officers arrested Tackett at his Alkol residence on June 15, 2021, they found two bags of suspected fentanyl weighing approximately 31.123 grams and 1.244 grams, a bag of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 27.238 grams and two loaded firearms inside his residence.
Fayette County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Two arrested in Fayette County on drug charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two Fayette County men face charges after a traffic stop. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction late last night. A search was executed following a positive indication by a Sheriff’s K-9. During a pat-down procedure of one of the occupants, the subject became combative. Found on this subject was a large bag of suspected heroin as well as nearly $1,200 in cash.
Mercer County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Mercer County man found guilty of first-degree robbery

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS)– Earlier today, the court found Nathaniel Burroughs guilty of first-degree robbery and assault during the commission of a felony. Burroughs robbed the Dollar General in Green Valley back in November 2020. Forensic evidence was tested and connected back to Burroughs during the investigation, which led to his arrest. After Burroughs waived a jury trial, a bench trial began. One key witness who testified today was a worker that was assaulted during the robbery.

Comments / 1

Community Policy