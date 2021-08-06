Cancel
Charleston, WV

Ex-coal lobbying group chief named to WVa utility regulator

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The retired longtime president of the West Virginia Coal Association has been appointed by the governor to a three–member commission that regulates state utilities.

Bill Raney was named by Republican Gov. Jim Justice to a six–year term on the Public Service Commission, the Charleston Gazette–Mail reported.

Justice, a businessman who owns and operates coal mines, appointed Raney on Monday.

Raney is poised to succeed Brooks McCabe, whose term expired at the end of June and did not seek another term. The appointment must be confirmed by the state Senate.

Justice also appointed the commission’s other two members, Charlotte Lane and Renee Larrick.

Raney retired from the Charleston–based coal industry lobbying group in January after serving as its president since 1992. The group promotes the passage of state laws favorable to the coal industry.

