Boone County, WV

Boone County Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Distributing Heroin and Fentanyl

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
 6 days ago
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boone County man was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for distributing opioids. The five-year sentence was a significant upward departure from the U.S. Sentencing Guideline Range.

According to court documents and statements made in court, John Massey II, 40, of Seth, sold heroin to a confidential informant in Boone County in January and October 2018. On October 19, 2018, Massey possessed a mixture of heroin and fentanyl at his Seth residence, which Massey admitted he intended to distribute.

At sentencing, the United States sought an upward variance from the Court based largely on Massey’s role in perpetuating the opioid crisis as a dealer, his persistent drug dealing activity while out on bond and his relevant conduct wherein he distributed a particularly potent batch of fentanyl to buyers on December 23, 2017, that resulted in multiple drug overdoses in Boone County, one of which resulted in an overdose death. After hearing the testimony of several witnesses and receiving evidence, including testimony from the Chief Medical Examiner for the State of West Virginia and a paramedic, the Court determined that a “substantial upward variance” from Massey’s original sentencing range of six to twelve months addressed the serious nature of the offense and relevant conduct.

Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the U.S. 119 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Kristin F. Scott and John File prosecuted the case.

