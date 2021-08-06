Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil Futures Fall as Bullish Jobs Data Could Spark Tapering

By Brian L. Milne
dtnpf.com
 6 days ago

CRANBURY, N.J. (DTN) -- Nearest-delivered oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange ended Friday's session lower, and registered steep losses for the first week of August. Friday's selling was sparked by a bullish employment report that could prompt the Federal Reserve to begin reining in its accommodative monetary policy, rallying the U.S. dollar on the prospect.

www.dtnpf.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Futures#Wti Oil#U S Economy#The Federal Reserve#Labor Department#Treasuries#Fed#Democrat#Americans#Covid#Nymex#Ulsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
Businessmining.com

Gold price rebounds on signs of peaking US inflation

Gold prices rebounded on Wednesday after the latest US inflation data showed consumer prices rose at a slower pace last month, easing fears that the Federal Reserve may taper its economic support sooner than expected. Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,749.62 per ounce by 11:45 EDT, recovering some ground after...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Extends Gains Ahead of U.S. CPI Release

Investing.com -- The dollar strengthened in early European trading Wednesday, extending recent gains ahead of U.S. inflation data which could influence Federal Reserve’s tapering thinking. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, traded around 0.1% higher at...
Businesskitco.com

Gold price rises as inflation looks to have peaked

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to gains near session highs as inflation pressures look to have peaked, meeting economist expectations. Wednesday The U.S. Labor Department said its U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in July, after a 0.9% rise in June. The data was in line with consensus forecasts. For the year, the report said that headline inflation rose 5.4%.
ai-cio.com

Goldman: Dollar Rally Will Fizzle

The dollar is rallying, reaching a near three-week high Tuesday with the help of a strong jobs report. But Goldman Sachs says investors shouldn’t believe this run. Too many problems are lurking for the US currency, the firm cautioned in a research note. Like what? US economic expansion will flag,...
BusinessCNBC

Gold holds steady as tame inflation data eases tapering concerns

Spot gold was little changed at $1,750.34 per ounce by 0104 GMT, having recorded it biggest one-day percentage gain since May 6 on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,753.40. Gold prices held on to overnight gains on Thursday, after data showing U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Edges Higher Ahead Of US Inflation Reading

Gold edged higher on Wednesday as rising coronavirus cases across the United States and other countries spurred some safe-haven buying. The upside was capped by bets on early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,735.07 per ounce, after having declined for four straight sessions....
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Chase Equities Higher as Inflation Moderates

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Reversing midmorning losses, nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Wednesday's session higher, lifting U.S. benchmark above $69 per barrel (bbl). The reversal came as investors reassessed the outlook for U.S. inflation and employment growth for the second half of the year after a fresh batch of economic data suggested consumer prices are easing and job gains are accelerating.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs as Fed tapering concerns ease

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Global shares hit record highs Wednesday after data showed U.S. consumer price increases slowed in July, easing concerns that the Federal Reserve will imminently signal a scaling back of bond purchases. The data showed tentative signs inflation had peaked as supply-chain disruptions work their...
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Dip Ahead of Jobless Claims and Producer Price Data

July's producer price index is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday. The number of weekly jobless claims filed last week is also due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Thursday morning, ahead of the release of July's producer price index and weekly jobless claims data.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold consolidates as U.S. inflation data cools taper bets

* Bullion market appears to expect tapering eventually - analyst. * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slip from 1-month peak. * Gold rose more than 1% on Wednesday (Updates prices) Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Thursday as fears of early tapering by the Federal Reserve eased after data indicated a slight moderation in U.S. consumer price increases, with a resultant dip in the dollar and bond yields lending further support to bullion.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Weakens; Cooling U.S. Inflation Lifts Pressure Off Fed

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower in early European trading Thursday, as signs of cooling U.S. inflation relieved the pressure on the Federal Reserve to start reining in its massive bond-buying program. At 2:15 AM ET (0615 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six...
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Fall as Wall Street Boosts Bets on Fed Tapering and Oil Prices Slide

Stocks traded lower Monday as investors increased bets the Federal Reserve would pull back on stimulus following a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report. Oil prices declined and gold prices steadied from an overnight "flash crash" Monday that briefly pulled bullion prices to a four-month low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell...
Marketstrust.org

FOREX-Dollar touches highest level in more than 4 months amid Fed speculation

(Updates with early U.S. dollar activity, changes dateline, previous LONDON) * Dollar index up for a third straight session * Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar touched a its highest level in more than four months against the euro on Tuesday, as investors speculated further over whether recent strong jobs data could be enough to push the Federal Reserve to soon start tapering its bond-buying program. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was up for a third straight session, at its highest level in about three weeks. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was down 2% at $45,352.58, having hit a three-month high of $46,759 overnight. Ether was down 1.29% at $3,126.01. The dollar has risen recently with U.S. bond yields as the prospect of reduced Fed stimulus weakened bond prices. "The dollar is well bid and it's been well bid since the middle of last week," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. "A combination of hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials and the second monthly increase of more than 900,000 jobs has reaffirmed what the market has suspected, and that is for a tapering decision to be made shortly." U.S. job openings hit a record high in June while hiring also increased, the Labor Department said in a monthly survey on Monday. On Friday, the department's non-farm payrolls report showed jobs increased by 943,000 in July, above the 870,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic said on Monday the U.S. economy is improving faster than expected, with the time when the Fed could start slowing its bond purchases nearing quickly. Investors are looking for signals from the Federal Reserve at the annual Jackson Hole conference of central bankers this month. U.S. consumer price data is due on Wednesday. The dollar index was last up about 0.1% on the day, while the euro was down 0.1% at $1.1720. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar rose 0.2% to 110.505 yen. The dollar was also up 0.2% versus the Swiss franc.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

WTI Rallies as Traders Eye Stock Draw, Infrastructure Bill

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Recouping a portion of their steep losses from the previous two sessions, oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange rallied more than 2% on Tuesday. The gains came as traders positioned ahead of the weekly release of U.S. inventory data, with expectations for nationwide crude and gasoline inventories to have fallen last week amid peak demand for summer travel, while the passage of an infrastructure package by Senate lawmakers fueled additional buying interest.
Currenciesfxempire.com

US Dollar Remains Firm Amid Fed Taper Talks

Greenback gains moderately in London on Wednesday, with investors and currency traders anticipating U.S. inflation data. Tapering of Federal Reserve assets may start earlier than expected. When this report was drafted, the U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the strength of the dollar against six major currencies, increased by 0.04% to...
Stocksactionforex.com

Investors Await Key US Inflation Data

The US stock market traded without a single dynamic yesterday. At the close of the day, the Dow Jones index increased by 0.46%, making a new all-time high, the S&P 500 index added 0.10%, and the NASDAQ technology index decreased by 0.49%. The rise in Dow Jones was mainly due to the approval of the $1 trillion infrastructure project. The top gainers among Dow Jones index components were shares of Caterpillar Inc. (+2.46%) and Walmart Inc. (+2.13%). Today, the previous month’s US inflation data will be published. A rise in inflation could cause strong sales in financial markets, as cutting the Federal Reserve QE program is the only way to suppress inflation. Rising inflation could also heighten expectations of rate hikes next year. If inflation is lower, there is a possibility that everything will remain the same.

Comments / 0

Community Policy