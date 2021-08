LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Nonstop flights connecting the Northern Colorado Regional Airport to Los Angeles will start in October, Avelo Airlines announced Thursday. ”We are excited to bring Northern Colorado more choice and greater convenience in air travel, as well as the Avelo Soul of Service,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. “With this exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles, Fort Collins and Loveland now have direct access to the best of Southern California through the region’s most convenient airport. LA has never been easier or more affordable to reach.”