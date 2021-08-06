The Tramshed Project is holding its last meal on Sunday

Well, it all started about 15 or so years ago with The Lakota Journal, back then one of our award-winning writers, Dottie Potter, had some complaints from some Native customers about how they were treated in some restaurants. Some would say that they received so-so service to downright bad service, or no service at all. So Miss Potter (whom I must say I had the pleasure of knowing, working with and calling a friend) took up the task of keeping these restaurants on their toes, by visiting one per week and writing a small column about them called the Grouchy Gourmet. Some businesses over the years have proudly displayed their Grouchy review on the wall, framed and all. Over the years, this has changed the way most restaurants have treated the Native population, and we have even noticed that in some cases more traditional native foods have been placed on the menus. I have the honor of stepping up and filling in the great Dottie Potter footsteps, and carrying on her Grouchy tradition. I can only hope she is looking down from above in approval.