A Conversation With Author Kaitlyn Greenidge On Her New Novel Libertie

NOTE: Advanced registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting link. In conjunction with Boswell Books, the Elm Grove Library welcomes Andrea Bartz, celebrating the release of "We Were Never Here," with an in conversation virtual event with Jennifer Hillier, author of Little Secrets and Jar of Hearts. Since bursting onto the scene with her LA Times-bestselling debut, The Lost Night, and follow-up thriller, The Herd, Andrea Bartz has quickly become known as “a master of the timely literary thriller” (BuzzFeed). Now, Bartz invites readers to travel to far-flung places with best friends Emily and Kristen on a backpacking trip with deadly consequences. Join us for a discussion of the book named a most anticipated read of 2021 by Buzzfeed, Marie Claire, and Reader's Digest. Jennifer Hillier lives in Toronto, Canada with her husband and son. She is the author of Wonderland, Creep, Jar of Hearts, and Little Secrets.