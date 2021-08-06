Cancel
A Conversation With Author Kaitlyn Greenidge On Her New Novel Libertie

wosu.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis episode originally aired on June 10, 2021. While working on an oral history project, author Kaitlyn Greenidge learned about the first Black woman to become a doctor in New York. Her new novel Libertie is modeled on the doctor and her wayward daughter who yearns for a different life...

news.wosu.org

