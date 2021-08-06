Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Joseph Gordon-Levitt reveals deeper meaning and inspiration behind ‘Mr. Corman’

ruralradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Apple TV+ dramedy series Mr. Corman, debuting today, is very personal for creator and star Joseph Gordon-Levitt. He tells ABC Audio that he knows he’s been very lucky in life, and he wanted to imagine a character that perhaps didn’t have the same kind of advantages. “I feel...

ruralradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Mr. Corman' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot for Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Apple TV Series

Mr. Corman is the upcoming comedy series on Apple TV, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Arturo Castro, and Debra Winger. Gordon-Levitt created, wrote, directed and stars in the series, which follows the story of a 30-something teacher and aspiring rock star, Josh Corman, as he struggles with achieving the "perfect life." Newsweek has everything you need to know about Mr. Corman including the show's release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.
TV & Videoscommonsensemedia.org

Mr. Corman

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. He writes, directs, produces, stars, sometimes even performs music in some episodes, so it's curious that Joseph Gordon-Levitt's central character feels pretty blank in this fitfully arresting series. Gordon-Levitt is a talented creator, that much is clear; Mr. Corman is at its best when the titular teacher is engaging in spirited classroom discussions with his fifth graders, and in the moments when the show takes surreal flights of fancy to focus on a musical duet between Corman and his mom, or following Corman into a colorful fantasy of outer space as an infuriated woman slaps him through an imaginary glass window and into orbit. It's also no surprise that Gordon-Levitt is a relatable performer, or that solid cast members like Arturo Castro and Debra Winger contribute stout, lived-in performers.
CelebritiesFast Company

Why collaboration is vital to Joseph Gordon-Levitt

On this episode of the Creative Conversation podcast, actor and director Joseph Gordon-Levitt would like to remind us all that we should be collaborating more often–and he has some ideas on how to do just that. Joseph details how the collaborative process brings out his best work, most notably in his latest project, Mr. Corman for Apple TV+, and how you can jump-start your own collaborative process.
Mental HealthPaste Magazine

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Hopes Mr. Corman Will Start a Conversation Around Mental Health and Anxiety

Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s new series from Apple TV+, follows Josh (Gordon-Levitt) as he struggles through his day-to-day life, managing anxiety while working as a 5th-grade teacher in Los Angeles. Josh had big dreams of being a rockstar and becomes wracked with nostalgia and regret as he finds himself in a world he doesn’t recognize, living a life he never imagined living. In addition to starring in Mr. Corman, Gordon-Levitt also created the series, writing and directing most of the episodes.
CelebritiesKHQ Right Now

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Is ‘Mr. Corman,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda Is ‘Vivo,’ Up Close and Personal with Luke Bryan and Val Kilmer, Summer Olympics

If it’s Friday, it must be a busy streaming day. Give an Apple to Mr. Corman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s return to TV as star-writer-director. Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda gives voice to a musical honey bear in Netflix’s animated Vivo. Country music’s Luke Bryan and movie star Val Kilmer get personal in new documentaries. As the Summer Games enter the final weekend, highlights include the gold-medal basketball match between USA and France.
TV & Videosmactrast.com

Apple TV+ Offers Sneak Peek at Its New Dark Comedy ‘Mr. Corman,” Starring Joseph Gordon Levitt

Apple TV+ on Thursday released a sneak peek at “Mr. Corman,” the dark comedy series created by, directed by, and starring Joseph Gordon Levitt. “Mr. Corman” follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, played by Gordon-Levitt, an artist at heart but not by trade. A career in music hasn’t panned out, and he teaches fifth grade at a public school in the San Fernando Valley. His ex-fiancé Megan has moved out and his high school buddy Victor has moved in. He knows he has a lot to be thankful for, but finds himself struggling nevertheless through anxiety, loneliness and a sinking suspicion that he sucks as a person. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable dramedy speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings – rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and yearning to become real grown-ups sometime before they die.
TV & VideosFast Company

The one weird trick Joseph Gordon-Levitt took from Rian Johnson to improve Apple TV’s ‘Mr. Corman’

Listen to the latest episode of Fast Company’s Creative Conversation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, RadioPublic, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. For Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s 2013 directorial debut Don Jon, he challenged himself to write and play a character far removed from himself. He certainly achieved that with the titular porn-addicted playboy with anger management issues.
Moviesepicstream.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Doesn't Seem Sure About Reprising Robin Role in the DCEU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We've pretty much established over the last decade that The Dark Knight trilogy is one of comic book film's crowning achievements but despite how good the trilogy turned out to be, I think we can all agree that Christopher Nolan dropped the ball on Joseph Gordon-Levitt's John Blake who was revealed at the end of The Dark Knight Rises to be Robin. Obviously, Warner Bros. didn't have plans for the character who could've easily starred in his own spinoff film that would center on Gotham's new savior.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Addresses Possible DCEU Return

It would be a fairly hefty understatement to say that Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises proved to be fairly polarizing. Obviously, it was burdened with impossible expectations as one of the most hotly-anticipated blockbusters in history, as both a direct sequel to The Dark Knight and the closing chapter to what had already become regarded as one of cinema’s all-time great trilogies.
TV & VideosNewsweek

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's 'Mr. Corman' on Apple TV+ Explores the Nuances of Modern Adulthood

"The adventure I went on in making this was kind of like arriving in the place of adulthood." Over the past 30-plus years, audiences have watched Joseph Gordon-Levitt go from child actor on 3rd Rock From the Sun to a string of successful films like Inception, 50/50 and 500 Days of Summer. Now he's reflecting on the themes of adulthood and the anxieties they bring about in his new Apple+ series Mr. Corman, which he also created, wrote and directed. "My aim was to write something sort of about myself that was kind of self-reflective. The adventure I went on in making this was kind of like arriving in the place of adulthood." Gordon-Levitt plays Josh Corman, a young schoolteacher facing the sometimes complicated realities of dealing with anxiety and family. "Mr. Corman is not a comedy-comedy, and it's not a drama-drama. It's somewhere in between, which is my favorite place because it feels like life to me. Life can be funny and life can be tragic." Oscar-nominated actress Debra Winger plays Josh's mother, Ruth. "It's been such a gift to get her on the show." Josh's journey is ultimately reflective of life for many millennials. "I think the truth is that adulthood just doesn't have a real definition. It's more of a state of mind."
TV & VideosMac Observer

Apple TV+: First Look at ‘Mr. Corman’

In a new ‘first look’ clip, Joseph Gordon Levitt and the cast and crew of Mr. Corman discuss the forthcoming show. The series follows Josh Corman, who wanted a career in music but is instead teaching fifth grade. The star-studded cast includes Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall a.k.a. Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward, and Hector Hernandez. It premieres on Apple TV+ on August 6.

Comments / 0

Community Policy