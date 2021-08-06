Joseph Gordon-Levitt reveals deeper meaning and inspiration behind ‘Mr. Corman’

The parents' guide to what's in this TV show. He writes, directs, produces, stars, sometimes even performs music in some episodes, so it's curious that Joseph Gordon-Levitt's central character feels pretty blank in this fitfully arresting series. Gordon-Levitt is a talented creator, that much is clear; Mr. Corman is at its best when the titular teacher is engaging in spirited classroom discussions with his fifth graders, and in the moments when the show takes surreal flights of fancy to focus on a musical duet between Corman and his mom, or following Corman into a colorful fantasy of outer space as an infuriated woman slaps him through an imaginary glass window and into orbit. It's also no surprise that Gordon-Levitt is a relatable performer, or that solid cast members like Arturo Castro and Debra Winger contribute stout, lived-in performers.
