Alaska State

Explosions of Mt. Pavlof in Alaska Caught on Cam, USGS Raises Alert Level

By Miguel Brown
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) raised volcano alert level to orange after a series of volcanic emissions were observed from a webcam view of Pavlof volcano. According to AVO, the volcano shows episodic low-level ash emissions Thursday morning, with intermittent bursts from the summit, diffusing "ash clouds that are rising just above the summit and drifting southeast roughly 6 miles before dissipating." Moreover, seismic and infrasound data shows 'occasional small explosions and tremor.'

