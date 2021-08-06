Explosions of Mt. Pavlof in Alaska Caught on Cam, USGS Raises Alert Level

The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) raised volcano alert level to orange after a series of volcanic emissions were observed from a webcam view of Pavlof volcano. According to AVO, the volcano shows episodic low-level ash emissions Thursday morning, with intermittent bursts from the summit, diffusing "ash clouds that are rising just above the summit and drifting southeast roughly 6 miles before dissipating." Moreover, seismic and infrasound data shows 'occasional small explosions and tremor.'