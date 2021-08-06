Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

LULAC asks officials to offer voting materials in other languages

kjan.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Radio Iowa) – A group that advocates for the civil rights of Hispanics is asking Iowa’s Secretary of State to offer documents related to voting that are translated into other languages. “Thousands of Iowa citizens have been denied their right to have election material, including the ballot, in other languages,” says Joe Henry, a member of LULAC’s Iowa board of directors. Under federal guidelines, Tama County offers voting materials in the Meskwaki language and Buena Vista County has translated documents in Spanish. LULAC has filed a formal request, asking the secretary of state to allow voting materials be made available statewide in Spanish, Burmese and other languages.

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lulac#Language#Election#Lulac#Radio Iowa#Hispanics#State#Burmese#Iowans#The Iowa Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential Electionrestorationnewsmedia.com

Officials: New voting audits offer trust, transparency

Gay Ferguson, right, speaks with election official Carter Blaisdell prior to voting at the First Baptist Church of Black Mountain polling place on March 3, 2020, in Buncombe County. This fall, North Carolina will pilot a new kind of postelection audit, the gold-standard method to ensure the candidate declared the...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Justice Department says Missouri state gun law is unconstitutional

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's Justice Department is stepping up its fight against a new state law in Missouri that aims to invalidate many federal gun regulations, saying the measure has impeded law enforcement efforts to work with state and local police and is also unconstitutional. On...
Missouri Statefox4kc.com

Feds say Missouri Second Amendment law already having chilling impact

ST. LOUIS- Lawyers for the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the state of Missouri will be in a Cole County courtroom Thursday afternoon for a motion hearing over a new state law that hasn’t gone into full effect yet, but one which the Department of Justice says is already having a chilling impact on law enforcement.
Missouri StateKYTV

NEW LAWS: See list of safety laws into effect August 28 in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new safety laws in Missouri will go into effect August 28. The Missouri Highway Patrol shared a summary of each of the laws impacting safety in the state. EXCURSION GAMBLING BOATS (Sections 313.800, 313.805, and 313.812 RSMo) This bill modifies requirements that gaming facilities must...
EducationPosted by
The 74

Biden Threatens Ed Dept. ‘Enforcement Actions’ Against States Restricting Masks

President Joe Biden increased pressure on governors banning local district mask mandates Wednesday, directing the U.S. Department of Education and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to take “possible enforcement actions” if parents are keeping their children out of school because they think it’s unsafe. “Some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures — [such] as […]
Congress & CourtsClick2Houston.com

Texas Supreme Court says House Democrats can be arrested and brought to the Capitol, siding with Republicans trying to secure a quorum

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas House Democrats who refuse to show up to the state Capitol to prevent Republican lawmakers from passing a voting restrictions bill can be arrested and brought to the lower chamber, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.
Congress & Courtstexasbreaking.com

Laws Allow Arrest Of Absent Lawmakers: Texas Supreme Court

The state House of Representatives, as per the state’s constitution, is allowed to arrest absent lawmakers who are “inactive” and not performing their duties in the legislative business, the Texas Supreme Court said in a recent ruling. The verdict marks a win for House Republicans. The ruling lifts a last...
Nevada Stateimmigrationreform.com

Nevada Judge Rules Illegal Re-Entry Law as Unconstitutional

A judge in Nevada ruled on August 18 that the current law addressing illegal re-entry violates the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment guaranteeing equal protection under the law. This decision could shake the foundations of immigration enforcement in the United States. In her decision, U.S. District Judge Miranda Du, an Obama appointee,...
Missouri StateCourthouse News Service

DOJ challenges Missouri law barring enforcement of federal gun rules

(CN) — The U.S. Justice Department filed a statement of interest in Missouri state court Wednesday arguing that a new state law outlawing enforcement of federal gun laws by state and local authorities is unconstitutional. The new law, HB 85, was signed into law June 12 by Republican Governor Mike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy