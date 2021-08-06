Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Timeline shows how days leading up to Capitol riot unfolded

Norristown Times Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew information about the final days of Donald Trump's presidency show an effort to subvert democracy with the help of his loyalists in the administration and Congress. CNN's Jessica Scheider reports.

www.timesherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#The Final Days#Democracy#Cnn#Loyalists#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump joins Lindell in blasting Fox News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former President Donald Trump joined MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday in his tirade against Fox News. Mr. Lindell on Tuesday launched his three-day Cyber Symposium with an all-out assault on Fox News for its lack of coverage of his event, during which he says he will present evidence of a Chinese hack of the 2020 presidential election.
Minot, NDGrand Forks Herald

Port: North Dakota's senators are standing up to Donald Trump and Fox News

MINOT, N.D. — When news broke that North Dakota's two Republican U.S. senators, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, would be among those voting to advance a bipartisan infrastructure bill, my phone lit up with exhortations from conservatives activists and groups asking me to be critical of that decision. My response...
POTUSMSNBC

The one line that exposes Trump's real plan to overturn the 2020 election

Rachel Maddow points to the one spot in acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue's handwritten notes on Donald Trump's call to acting-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen that shows how Republican state legislatures sympathetic to Trump figured into Trump's plan to overturn the legitimate outcome of the 2020 election.Aug. 10, 2021.
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

CNN finds the real border crisis: Republicans pouncing

Southern border crossings are up nearly 500% from this same time last year, with the flailing Biden administration forced to reckon with the worst border crisis in 20 years by releasing tens of thousands of migrants into the United States — 50,000 of whom don't even have a court date to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
POTUSNew York Post

‘Worse than Trump’ phase is here and other commentary

Conservative: ‘Worse Than Trump’ Phase Is Here. At National Review, Charles C.W. Cooke reflects that MSNBC’s Dean Obeidallah has declared “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ‘more dangerous than Trump.’  ” For all the claims that Donald Trump was uniquely evil, such assertions were “inevitable from the moment Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.” Indeed, voters have heard “the same scary things about almost every Republican candidate since Eisenhower.” And no matter that Trump and DeSantis “could scarcely be less alike if they tried.” The nonsense charge is just “a signal that the focus of American politics has shifted,” and it’s time “for a swapping out of the villains.”
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

China hawk Mike Gallagher bridges GOP’s establishment, Trump wings

Rep. Mike Gallagher never intended to be in Washington for the long haul. Since being elected in 2016, the Wisconsin Republican has advocated for congressional reforms such as term limits and lobbying restrictions for officeholders. The Green Bay representative is a policy wonk who is careful with words, and often...
U.S. PoliticsSeattle Times

Aide to Capitol riot inquiry is accused of whistleblower retaliation

WASHINGTON — A second staff member on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 pro-Trump attack on the Capitol has been accused of retaliation against a whistleblower, the latest development that threatens to distract from the panel’s inquiry. On Wednesday, Mark S. Zaid, the lawyer for a former Department...
Congress & Courtsboisestatepublicradio.org

What Drove GOP Senators To Support $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Senate Democrats have turned to wrangle a $3.5 trillion budget proposal that has no Republican support. But the move came after a remarkable outbreak of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill, as 19 GOP senators joined Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, going against the wishes of former President Donald Trump in doing so.
ProtestsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Republicans are in fantasyland about Capitol riot

Regarding Lynn Schmidt's column "This is how they back the blue?" (Aug. 3): Republicans have not found a fact they cannot distort. My personal favorite is blaming antifa for the Jan. 6 riot: Antifa wanted to overthrow the election because its followers profoundly wanted Donald Trump to remain president. Right.
ProtestsDaily Advance

Capitol rioters suffer 21st century Tulip Mania

“Dutch Mania” is the name given to the early 17th century tulip craze that sent the price of tulip bulbs soaring. People were using their life savings to invest in tulips. It got to the point that investors were trading their homes for newly-introduced tulip varieties. which could be sold for 3,000 guilders or more. To put that in perspective, skilled craftsmen made about 300 guilders a year. The market fell apart in 1637 as the valuable tulips were propagated and the propagated bulbs flooded the market. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it?
Wyoming StateHerald-Palladium

Liz Cheney's Trump vote prompts new Wyoming censure effort

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Some local Republican Party officials in Wyoming have announced they will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a party member because of her vote to impeach Donald Trump. “In the immortal words of the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump ...'You’re...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Lauren Boebert says her late-night Capitol mystery tour was "totally legit." Except it wasn't

As Salon reported exclusively on Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Republican known for her fervent pro-gun positions and tireless support of Donald Trump, led a mysterious late-night family tour of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 12, three weeks before she became a member of Congress. Although Salon's report was illustrated with photos of Boebert's family members at the Capitol on the day in question, she told the Daily Mail that the story was "false."
U.S. PoliticsNorristown Times Herald

Jerry Shenk: Left-wing hyperbole: Context is everything

Most Americans know better, but, if you’re among the relative handful who still trust corporate media, you probably believe that everything in American life today — or at least the stuff they and fellow liberal Democrats dislike — is worse than the American Civil War, 9/11, World War II and/or other truly catastrophic events.
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

GOP congressman asks for immunity in Capitol riot lawsuit

WASHINGTON (CN) — U.S. Representative Mo Brooks has asked a federal judge to grant him immunity from a lawsuit claiming he helped to incite the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “This court must resolve whether it will render a decision based on fiction or fact supported by evidence,”...
POTUSMSNBC

Trump and the Capitol riot 'hitman' analogy

In 2012, Jane Bashara was found strangled in the back of her SUV in a Detroit alley. Her murderer was sentenced to 17 to 28 years in prison. Her husband, who hired the killer, got a life sentence. This story’s lessons about the relative culpability of a hitman and the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy