The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Announces Distinguished Award Recipients

BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area recently announced Dave and Kelley Hengel as leaders of the 2021 United Way annual campaign for the community. “Dave and Kelley have a passion for our community as demonstrated by their community involvement and volunteerism,” said Denae Alamano, executive director of United Way, in a release. “We are grateful for their willingness to participate as chairs for the campaign and know they will do a great job.”