The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Announces Distinguished Award Recipients
The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties has named Ted and Gloria LaRoche as the Witherspoon Award recipient, Kara J. Kemp as the Volunteer of the Year recipient, Dr. James E. Calder as the Board Member of the Year, Kristin Dailey as the Employee Campaign Manager of the Year recipient, Jay Sanders as the Young Leader of the Year recipient, and Dr. Lana Seivers as the Dr. Linda Gilbert Advocate of the Year recipient.news.murfreesboro.com
