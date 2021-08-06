Cancel
The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties Announces Distinguished Award Recipients

murfreesboro.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties has named Ted and Gloria LaRoche as the Witherspoon Award recipient, Kara J. Kemp as the Volunteer of the Year recipient, Dr. James E. Calder as the Board Member of the Year, Kristin Dailey as the Employee Campaign Manager of the Year recipient, Jay Sanders as the Young Leader of the Year recipient, and Dr. Lana Seivers as the Dr. Linda Gilbert Advocate of the Year recipient.

Chautauqua County, NYjamestowngazette.com

United Way of Southern Chautauqua County Announces Mark “Tarbie” and Christine Tarbrake as the 2021 Campaign Chairs

United Way of Southern Chautauqua County is thrilled to announce their 2021 Campaign Co-Chairs: Mark and Christine Tarbrake. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Help Today Gives Hope Tomorrow.”. “The Tarbrakes have been long time supporters of United Way and engaged community members for their entire careers,” said United...
CharitiesTribune-Star

United Way announces $300,000 grant opportunity

United Way of the Wabash Valley has announced a new $300,000 grant opportunity issued by its Youth Success Impact Council. The effort is aimed at assisting school aged children from grades K-12 with often difficult school transitions. The Youth Success Council believes all Wabash Valley youth should gain the knowledge,...
Camden County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

United Way expands into Camden County

Aug. 10—United Way of Coastal Georgia has expanded into Camden County and will now bring charitable resources to three counties in the region. "We are thrilled to begin working with dedicated community leaders in Kingsland, St. Marys and Woodbine," said Justin Callaway, executive director. "Our organization looks forward to building new relationships with the strong organizations and committed volunteers in Camden."
Rock Island, ILQuad Cities Onlines

Arc of the Quad Cities Area announces 2021 Catalyst Award recipients

The Arc of the Quad Cities Area announced its Catalyst Awards recipients last week at an event at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in Rock Island. The awards recognize those who have championed for the dignity, independence and acceptance of people with disabilities. Recipients of the awards are listed below:. Business Partner...
Oregon Statecentraloregondaily.com

United Way of Central Oregon awards $245K to 31 local nonprofits

Thirty-one Central Oregon nonprofits have been collectively awarded $245,000 from United Way of Central Oregon (UWCO) as part of the organization’s annual grantmaking process. As an intermediary funder, UWCO supports local, direct-service nonprofits that focus on a wide range of human health and welfare issues – from basic needs to...
Kent County, MDchestertownspy.org

United Way of Kent County Awards 2022 Funds

United Way of Kent County (UWKC) has announced that its 2022 allocations will provide a total of $160,000 to 27 local charitable organizations, including three new agencies. Each agency’s application received a detailed review. Applicant leaders were interviewed by the United Way Allocations Committee, chaired by Jean Austin. “We did an in-depth evaluation of each request, with special attention to the financial information and the extent to which each agency specifically proposes to serve Kent County residents,” said Austin. “The Board of UWKC takes its stewardship of donor funds seriously,” she added.
Florence County, SCFlorence News Journal

Sonoco donates $18,195 UNITED WAY OF FLORENCE COUNTY

United Way of Florence County has received a donation of $18,195 from Sonoco Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hartsville-based Sonoco Products Co. Roger Shrum, vice president of investor relations and corporate affairs at Sonoco, said the company’s gift reflects both its ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities where it serves and its belief that United Way is an effective channel for those efforts.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

United Way announces 2021 campaign co-chairs

BEMIDJI -- The United Way of Bemidji Area recently announced Dave and Kelley Hengel as leaders of the 2021 United Way annual campaign for the community. “Dave and Kelley have a passion for our community as demonstrated by their community involvement and volunteerism,” said Denae Alamano, executive director of United Way, in a release. “We are grateful for their willingness to participate as chairs for the campaign and know they will do a great job.”
Becker County, MNlakesarearadio.net

United Way of Becker County Honors Local Heroes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Local heroes were honored, Thursday during the United Way of Becker County’s Celebration of Heroes event at the Holmes Ballroom. After cancelling 2020s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 event honored ‘Everyday Heroes’ that display selfless acts of kindness, compassion and dedication. “Heroes are...
Laramie County, WYpinebluffspost.com

LCFD No. 6 recipient of United Way

The twentieth anniversary of 9/11 is fastly approaching. The United Way of Laramie County has decided to help Laramie County Fire District No. 6. On Saturday, September 11, from 5:30 –9:00 there will be a fund raiser put on by the Lions Club of Burns. The United Way is a...
Advocacymurfreesboro.com

MTSU’s Lana Seivers to receive Gilbert award for education, children’s advocacy

MTSU’s Lana Seivers, dean emerita of the College of Education, devoted her almost half-century-long career to education — from her years in the classroom and school administration, to her service as the Tennessee education commissioner and on to her decade as dean of the university’s College of Education before her retirement this year.
Austin, TXPosted by
Community Impact Austin

United Way for Greater Austin to merge with United Way of Williamson County

United Way for Greater Austin and United Way of Williamson County announced Aug. 5 that they will merge, combining their 10-county Central Texas service region. “As the Austin metro area grows, the boundaries between Travis and Williamson counties continue to blend; many people work in one and live in the other,” said David C. Smith, CEO of United Way for Greater Austin, in a statement. “This merger will help us better and more efficiently serve the Greater Austin community, while expanding and deepening our impact with a regional approach.”
Shelby County, INShelbyville News

Chamber announces individual 2021 award recipients

The six award recipients for the 2021 Shelby County Chamber Gala were announced Wednesday afternoon along with the nine nominees for the business champion awards. Amy Larrison was named the “Dick Kitchin” Volunteer of the Year; Deborah Potter was the Golden Pineapple Customer Service recipient; Peter DePrez was announced as the Shelby County Community Lifetime Achievement award winner; Annette Creed was named the Golden Apple Outstanding Educator; Angie Steineker was named the John A. Hartnett Sr. Business Person; and Noah Henderson was announced as the Outstanding Citizen.

