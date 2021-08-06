BBB warns of back-to-school scams as potential shortages loom

(Undated) – Many people across the country have started receiving child tax credit payments as part of the American Rescue Plan. These payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes. The Better Business Bureau is again warning of scammers. Con artists are likely waiting to pretend to “help” you get your payments earlier, get more money, or commit identity theft. Better Business Bureau Investigator, Don O’Brien, says you shouldn’t be afraid to ask questions.