Shabby Lane Shopping Events presents Ladies Day Out

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShabby Lane Shopping Events is so excited to bring back to their in person family friendly shopping events! They have been a strong presence in Murfreesboro for 9 years, and had to take a break in 2020 for the safety of their vendor and shopper friends. However, mark August 21st on your calendar and come meet them at Lane Agri Park Community Center to continue their monthly family friendly shopping events! Always Free Admission.

