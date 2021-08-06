Shabby Lane Shopping Events presents Ladies Day Out

The Country Store at Lemonade Days is back! While the kids may be there for the rides and sinful food and desserts, many of us visit for the shopping. I much prefer to shop at festivals and smaller local shops than at big box stores. Pre-pandemic, I also shopped while on vacation in different locales. Needless to say, that hasn’t happened much lately, though I did manage to support the economies of both Amelia Island and Saint Simons in the spring.