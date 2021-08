Kenney Jones, drummer in The Small Faces as well as The Faces and, for a time, The Who, has announced the launch of his own independent record label – Nice Records. The first album to be released on the label, Small Faces – 1966, features the band’s earliest known recorded live concert, at Twenty Club in Mouscron, Belgium in January 1966. Both early and late shows are included. “It’s great to launch Nice Records and to be able to take back control of the Small Faces products and recordings,” says Jones. “I have assembled a first-class team who understand the importance of the Small Faces legacy.”