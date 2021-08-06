‘Spider-Man’ Favorite Jacob Batalon to Headline Syfy’s ‘Reginald the Vampire’

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theatres at the end of the year (hopefully), and Marvel fans are eager to see a trailer for the highly-anticipated movie. Each day brings new hope that a trailer is around the corner, but Sony has yet to release any footage from the film. However, the company did release a first look at the cover for a new children's book titled Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man's Very Strange Day! that's meant to tie in with Spider-Man: Now Way Home (via The Direct).