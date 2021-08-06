Cancel
Weather Blog: Hot, But Not Humid

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F.!

Sunny, and in the low 90’s today but not all that humid. The net result for us is a very Summerlike day, but not the typical Mid-Atlantic Summerlike feel. As we discussed yesterday the next big push of humidity will not hit until tomorrow, and the big combo of heat and humidity will not slam in until Sunday. So today, pretty good in the neighborhood.

Again the weekend is looking like a half and half kind of deal with Sunday being the drier, and better of the two days. But Sunday will be the first day in another multi day run of hot, and humid, with a chance of thunderstorms. So take the “better of the two day’s” in stride. Those storms, by the way, are players in the forecast especially Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.  Backtracking with a look at tomorrow which can best be summed up as the day of change. Humidity makes an appearance tomorrow but with clouds and an early afternoon period of some showers around the temps should remain in the mid 80’s.

Let’s enjoy this day, and especially this evening when out of the glare of the Sun it should be quite pleasant.

T.G.I.F. everyone. It IS the truth.

MB!

