Ribbon Cutting for Oakland High’s new FANUC Robot
Oakland High School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to celebrate Nissan’s donation of a FANUC robot to an already state of the art mechatronics classroom. Paul Anthony, Wayne Ellington, Mark Little and Nathan Carroll were on hand from Nissan along with Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron, County Commissioner Robert Peay, School Board members Coy Young, Tiffany Johnson, Sheila Bratton, Jim Estes and Tammy Sharp, and Director of Schools Bill Spurlock.news.murfreesboro.com
