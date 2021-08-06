Cancel
Larimer County, CO

RH Line calls for Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

By RH Line
ReporterHerald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe were in town for the sculpture show and decided to drive out west of town past our old house. On the way, we passed a larger drainage channel on Larimer County land that is still full of fire fuels that have been allowed to accumulate for years and years. We all know that no private property owner would be allowed to endanger surrounding neighborhoods with that kind of dangerous fire fuel, yet the county has let this pile up year after year for decades.

