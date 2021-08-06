Cancel
FTC warns of phishing scams over unemployment benefits

By Lance Whitney
TechRepublic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scam messages try to convince you to enter your Social Security number and other personal info at a website masquerading as your state's workforce agency. Scammers are now targeting people who have filed for unemployment insurance through a phishing campaign designed to capture sensitive information. In a warning posted on Wednesday, the FTC warned of a new series of deceptive text messages and emails that lead you to websites spoofing your state's workforce agency.

