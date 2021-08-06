FTC warns of phishing scams over unemployment benefits

HARRISBURG >> Pennsylvanians are encouraged to be vigilant of fraud and the warning signs and to know the steps to take if they become a victim. “Fraud is an unfortunate byproduct of any disaster, and we are seeing the proof of that during the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “It’s frustrating that thousands of data breaches that occurred outside of L&I – and outside of the control of consumers who often had no choice but to give companies their personal data – are now resulting in widespread unemployment fraud attempts. We strongly urge everyone to remain vigilant about fraud and to notify authorities of any suspected fraud activity.”