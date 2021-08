Starting today, the Livingston County Health Department is offering walk-in clinic hours for those interested to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Health Department continues to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect themselves and others who are not able to get vaccinated. It’s said to be especially important as families turn their attention to the start of the next school year and key to send students back protected. Thus, the department is shifting away from hosting mobile clinics and will now be offering walk-in vaccinations.