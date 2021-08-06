3 Software Stocks To Buy Now

While investors certainly have to pay up for quality software stocks, it’s hard to deny that these companies could have the most growth potential in the market. The sector took a hit earlier this year after fears that hot inflation numbers would cause interest rates to increase, but it’s clear that high-growth tech names are back in favor at this time. Valuations for many of these companies are at a premium, but with trends like the digital transformation of businesses, a growing need for cybersecurity, and fascinating advances in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, it’s hard to argue against adding exposure to the software space.