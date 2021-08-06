Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

3 Software Stocks To Buy Now

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

While investors certainly have to pay up for quality software stocks, it’s hard to deny that these companies could have the most growth potential in the market. The sector took a hit earlier this year after fears that hot inflation numbers would cause interest rates to increase, but it’s clear that high-growth tech names are back in favor at this time. Valuations for many of these companies are at a premium, but with trends like the digital transformation of businesses, a growing need for cybersecurity, and fascinating advances in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, it’s hard to argue against adding exposure to the software space.

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Software Companies#Stocks#Management Software#Crm#Ddog#Saas#Zoominfo Technologies#Zoominfo Technologies#Conversion Intelligence#Chorus Ai#Insent Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

Got $2,000? Buy and Hold These 2 Market-Beating Stocks

Even as the major stock indices hover near their all-time highs, fears of a stock market correction continue to grow. Risks from a spike in COVID-19 cases and potential tax increases have spooked investors and analysts. But against this backdrop, it could be worth buying and holding market-beating stock Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Oracle (ORCL). Given these companies’ solid fundamentals, we think these stocks could generate substantial returns. Let’s discuss.Brushing aside an uncomfortable July inflation report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record 35,501.16 high yesterday and closed the session at 35,484.97, gaining 0.6%. The S&P 500 also hit its all-time high of 4,449.44 and closed the session 0.2% higher than its 4,447.70 prior close. Although the consumer price index rose 5.4% year-over-year in July, the increase in core inflation was lower than expected.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Best Cheap Stocks for Investors to Buy Now and Hold Long Term

Many investors crave cheap stocks. Now, there are two ways to look at cheap stocks. Some investors consider stocks with low absolute dollar values as cheap. However, that would be a fallacy since cheapness is a function of valuation and not absolute stock price. What are the best cheap stocks that you can buy now and invest in for the long term?
Orange County, CAInvestor's Business Daily

Is Robinhood Stock A Buy Right Now After Its Hyped IPO?

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) is the popular stock market-trading app among young and first-time investors and traders. After the company's hyped IPO on July 29, is Robinhood stock a buy in the current stock market rally?. Robinhood Stock IPO. On July 28, Robinhood priced 55 million shares at $38 a share,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in August

Established technology companies tend to create lots of free cash flow. As the need to invest for growth declines, these companies can begin to pay dividends to their shareholders. These companies offer a combination of dividends and continued growth -- even if the underlying businesses are maturing. Big technology names...
Stocksinvesting.com

The Mistake Investors Are Making With Meme Stocks

As short interest declines the strategy has less punch. Investors could see a sharp reversal in the near future. Meme stocks are the investing phenomenon of the pandemic creating parabolic moves in a handful of equities while making fabulous profits for early buyers. These massive moves are the result of coordinated buying attacks of hundreds of thousands of retail investors that have caught many professional investors from market makers to hedge funds completely off guard.
Stocksinvesting.com

Technology stocks push S&P 500 to record high after jobless claims, inflation data

(Reuters) -The S&P 500 inched to a record high on Thursday, with mega-cap technology stocks taking charge as investors weighed data showing a steady jobs market recovery against a rise in producer prices. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Corp, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Inc...
Stocksinvesting.com

2 ETFs To Cash In On Blockchain Without Risking Exposure To Crypto Volatility

Blockchain is perhaps best known as the technology behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum . Yet, as recent research indicates, it is also gaining attention for its much broader uses. And this is attracting investor interest. According to researchers Karl Wust of ETH Zurich, Switzerland, and Arthur Gervais of Imperial...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now

Global semiconductor shortages continue to cause backlogs in car manufcaturing. Axcelis Technologies just sold over $100 million worth of systems in a quarter for the first time since 2004. The company trades at a steep discount to the iShares Semiconductor ETF despite strong growth, making for a great opportunity. It's...
Stocks247wallst.com

5 Buy-Rated Stocks That Top Fund Managers Are Loading Up On Now

This huge corporation might be a big beneficiary of an infrastructure build-out. Carrier Global Corp. (NYSE: CARR) provides heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), as well as refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies, worldwide. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services and solutions to meet the heating and cooling...
Marketsinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for thredUP

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Ike Boruchow reiterated a Buy rating on thredUP on Wednesday, setting a price target of $32, which is approximately 46.19% above the present share price of $21.89. Boruchow expects thredUP to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.86 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
Stocksinvesting.com

Ebay Slips As Revenue Disappoints, Sequential Outlook Lower

Investing.com -- eBay stock (NASDAQ:EBAY) was down nearly 1% in Thursday’s premarket after the ecommerce platform’s April-June revenue and outlook for the ongoing quarter both disappointed. The company’s second-quarter revenue growth of 14% to $2.66 billion, below the analysts’ estimate of $3 billion, but earnings per share of 99 cents...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now? 4 to Watch to Avoid Stock Market Crash

4 Penny Stocks to Watch To Hedge Against a Market Crash. While there are no impending signs of a market crash right now, penny stocks investors always consider this as an option to stay ahead. Some investors believe that the large rise in the stock market following the crash in early 2020, could be a sign that the market is due to correct. However, there are plenty of signs that the opposite will occur as well.
Businessinvesting.com

Baidu revenue tops estimates, search giant announces CFO transition

(Reuters) -China's Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, buoyed by a rebound in advertising sales and higher demand for its artificial intelligence and cloud products. Baidu also said Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Herman Yu has been appointed as the company's chief strategy officer and...
Stocksinvesting.com

FTSE 100 weighed down by energy, mining stocks

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 eased on Thursday as weakness in heavyweight energy and mining stocks outweighed optimism over a slew of strong corporate earnings, with miner Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) being the top drag on ex-dividend trading. The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.3% with oil majors BP (LON:BP) and Royal...
Marketsatlantanews.net

IT-As-A-Service (ITaas) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AWS, Google, IBM

The Latest Released IT-As-A-Service (ITaas) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global IT-As-A-Service (ITaas) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in IT-As-A-Service (ITaas) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Bluelock, HP, Amazon Web Services, Google, CA Technologies, Cherwell Software, Rackspace, Entrada, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, CenturyLink, Akamai, Microsoft, British Telecom, IBM & Dimension Data.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)

Stock Spirits says retail sales offsetting effects of bar and restaurant closures. Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) said the lack of on-trade sales of its drinks due to closures of pubs and restaurants in lockdown in its markets has been “largely offset” by... ByReuters-02 Dec 2020. Dec 2 - Britain's...
Marketsinvesting.com

Independence From Bitcoin Will Allow Crypto Market To Grow Further

The crypto market is having a good week, and on the penultimate business day of the week, the total capitalization of digital coins is approaching $2 trillion. The last time the crypto market came to these values was in April. That was after Bitcoin hit a historic high of $65K and when the first cryptocurrency had already turned to decline.
Stocksinvesting.com

Palantir, Lordstown Motors Rise Premarket; eBay Falls

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Thursday, August 12th. Please refresh for updates. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock rose 9.5% after the data-analytics company reported a 49% jump in second-quarter revenue year-over-year and also lifted its full-year free cash flow outlook. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock rose 5.7% after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy