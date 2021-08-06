Chart Of The Day: Spain’s IBEX About To Play Catch Up With Surging EU Stocks?

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. European equity indices are continuing to make good progress thanks mainly to the ECB’s ongoing stimulus measures and a recovering world economy boosting demand for European goods and services. But with demand for travel and tourism not as strong as had been hoped for earlier in the year—due to the Delta variant of COVID-19—not all EU indices are hitting record or multi-year highs. Spain’s IBEX, for example, dropped sharply during June and July, when Delta cases were rising rapidly. However, the IBEX has started August on a positive note and so it may be able to play catch up with the rest of Europe and rise more strongly going forward.