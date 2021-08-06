Blue and Pink Bridgerton Styled Shoot

A romantic Bridgerton themed styled shoot at the Agecroft Hall & Gardens in Richmond, VA. “I attended a lovely Bridgerton Styled Shoot in Richmond, VA at Agecroft Hall & Gardens. The landscape, the architecture, along with the beautiful floral displays and furniture, brought the Regency Era to life! Lively stunning floral pastels graced every station, along with the Edwardian atmosphere. The styled shoot was designed by Valerie Renee Luxe Event Design and planned out by Burleson’s Big Day. Simo and Alicja were the epitome of a Julia Quinn Romance novel. They had such a dreamy look in their eyes, you could feel the burn between them. Agecroft Hall & Gardens became a grand estate, that you would imagine a Duke would reside. The beautiful Alicja wore a dusty blue chiffon corset gown that was a modern twist to the Regency-style dress. Simon wore a dark waistcoat with a sweet paisley finish. The lovely cake was provided by KadiBakes with buttercream and an impressionist water-painted decor of pastels confirmed to be a delight.”