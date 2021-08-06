Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle Pass, TX

City of Eagle Pass Hosting “Dog Days of Summer” Festival on Wednesday, August 11

epbusinessjournal.com
 6 days ago

City of Eagle Pass Main Street Program Director Joe Cruz announced that the city will host the Third Annual Dog Days of Summer Festival on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. in downtown Eagle Pass at the 300 block of Main Street between the Eagle Pass Public Library and IBC Bank-Downtown Branch, featuring live music, food trucks, refreshments, classic car show, fun and games for the whole family, and presentation of the 10 national teams participating in the 2021 Babe Ruth Baseball 13-15 Year Old World Series.

www.epbusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Eagle Pass, TX
Local
Texas Society
Eagle Pass, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Days#Local Food#Classic Car#Ibc Bank Downtown#Eagle Pass Jeep Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World Series
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on Thursday, taking them to within 150 km (90 miles) of Kabul following days of fierce clashes as the Islamist group ruled out sharing power with the government based there. The speed and violence of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy