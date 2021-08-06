City of Eagle Pass Hosting “Dog Days of Summer” Festival on Wednesday, August 11

City of Eagle Pass Main Street Program Director Joe Cruz announced that the city will host the Third Annual Dog Days of Summer Festival on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. in downtown Eagle Pass at the 300 block of Main Street between the Eagle Pass Public Library and IBC Bank-Downtown Branch, featuring live music, food trucks, refreshments, classic car show, fun and games for the whole family, and presentation of the 10 national teams participating in the 2021 Babe Ruth Baseball 13-15 Year Old World Series.