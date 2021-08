As the pandemic approaches what could be a dangerous new surge, Oregon hospital officials worry they lack the staff and the space to adequately respond. Hospitals, already depleted by the pandemic, were flooded with acutely ill patients this spring, most of whom came through hard-pressed emergency departments. That put new stress on the state’s hospitals, which were already dealing with a shortage of trained staff. Now, some hospitals are making difficult choices to delay procedures in anticipation of a new wave of COVID-19 patients.