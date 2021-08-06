Timeline shows how days leading up to Capitol riot unfolded

Conservative: ‘Worse Than Trump’ Phase Is Here. At National Review, Charles C.W. Cooke reflects that MSNBC’s Dean Obeidallah has declared “Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ‘more dangerous than Trump.’ ” For all the claims that Donald Trump was uniquely evil, such assertions were “inevitable from the moment Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.” Indeed, voters have heard “the same scary things about almost every Republican candidate since Eisenhower.” And no matter that Trump and DeSantis “could scarcely be less alike if they tried.” The nonsense charge is just “a signal that the focus of American politics has shifted,” and it’s time “for a swapping out of the villains.”