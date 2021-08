“Dutch Mania” is the name given to the early 17th century tulip craze that sent the price of tulip bulbs soaring. People were using their life savings to invest in tulips. It got to the point that investors were trading their homes for newly-introduced tulip varieties. which could be sold for 3,000 guilders or more. To put that in perspective, skilled craftsmen made about 300 guilders a year. The market fell apart in 1637 as the valuable tulips were propagated and the propagated bulbs flooded the market. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it?