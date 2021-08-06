GSilver Begins Stockpiling Vein Material at El Cubo
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the 'Company' or 'GSilver') (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that crews have begun stockpiling mineralised material from its El Cubo mine in anticipation of the recommencement of operations at the El Cubo mill. In addition, the Company has signed a mine development and production agreement with contract mining group MGA to execute contract mining services at El Cubo until December 31, 2022.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0