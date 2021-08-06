Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Wikisoft Corp. (OTC:WSFT) Announces Effectiveness of S-1

 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the 'Company,' 'we,' and 'our') (OTC PINK:WSFT) today announced that its Registration Statement on as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on July 30th 2021, as amended, has become effective as of 4:00 pm EST August 5th, 2021.

Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cloud DX to Host Earnings Webcast Tuesday August 17th, 2021

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), (the 'Company') a leading North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions would like to remind investors that the Company will be holding a live webcast to discuss their 2021 Second Quarter Results. Robert Kaul,...
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Parks! America, Inc. Reports Q3 Fiscal 2021 Results

Q3 and YTD F21 reported attendance based sales increase 19.4% and 71.9%, respectively. Comparable 13-week and 40-week attendance based sales increase 6.3% and 41.1%, respectively. YTD Net Income $2,032,816, an increase of $1,045,944. PINE MOUNTAIN, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Parks! America, Inc. (OTC PINK:PRKA), today announced...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (AFTR.U) Announces 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AFTR.U), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “AFTR.U” beginning August 12, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

ZincX Resources Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Market

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / ZincX Resources Corp. ("ZincX" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZNX)(OTCQB: ZNCXF)(FRA:A2JLRM) announces that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "ZNCXF". The Company will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the ticker symbol "ZNX.V".
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (HYW) Appoints Wai Lok as CFO

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading wealth management service provider in China, today announced its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Wai Lok (Lawrence) to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective on August 12, 2021, as the Company further bolsters its commitment to international standards of corporate governance and shareholder value, following its successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) and listing on NASDAQ in March.
Businessclevelandstar.com

iMetal Resources Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRA:A7V2) ('iMetal' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce, effective immediately, the appointment of Joyce Liu as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, replacing Scott Davis as Chief Financial Officer and Frances Murphy as Corporate Secretary. Mr. Davis remains with the Company as a member of the Board.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

U GRO Capital AUMs total Rs 1,561 cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): Small business lending fintech platform U GRO Capital said on Thursday its assets under management stood at Rs 1,375 crore at June-end compared to Rs 847 crore a year ago, marking an increase of 62 per cent. By July-end, they had jumped to Rs...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

VerSe Innovation raises Rs 3,349 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Local language technology platform VerSe Innovation said on Thursday it has raised and signed definitive documents for 450 million dollars (about Rs 3,349 crore) in a series one funding round from marquee global investors Siguler Guff, Baillie Gifford, affiliates of Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II and others.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Blonder Tongue Announces Second Quarter and Six Months 2021 Results

OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) announced its sales and results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. net sales increased $507,000 or 13.2% to $4,338,000 for the second quarter of 2021...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

IMC Swarnaa acquires Trillium Flow technologies

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], August 12 (ANI/News Voir): IMC Swarnaa Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture of Hubballi based IMC and Swarnaa Group of companies, announced the successful acquisition of 100% stake in Trillium Flow Technologies India Private Limited (earlier known as Weir India Pvt. Ltd.), a leading player in manufacturing Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Diaphragm Valves, safety relief valves and Plug Valves, under the well renowned "BDK Valves" brand, expanding their market offerings.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Medaro Mining Commences Work Program on CYR South Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE:MEDA) ('Medaro' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 1 exploration work program (the 'Program') on its CYR South Lithium Property (the 'Property') located in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. Program Description. The Program...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amazon Approves Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC:GWHP) In A Deal To Sell Through Its Estimated $300 Billion Sellers Marketplace As Stated In 8K Filing On 08/10/21

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. Readying for Distribution Through Amazon Seller Marketplace with Over 300 Million Active Users. SAN CLEMENTE, CA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests announces approval in deal to sell through Amazon's estimated $300 Billion Sellers Marketplace.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Reminder - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) reminds its shareholders (the 'Shareholders') that its annual general meeting (the 'Meeting') will be held on August 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time), solely by means of remote communication, rather than in person, at the time and for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting available on SEDAR under the Company's profile and also on QPM's web site.
StreetInsider.com

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $50,000,000 Initial Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Miami Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2021) - PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and will begin trading tomorrow, August 12, 2021, under the ticker symbol "PPHPU". Each unit consists of one share of the Company's Class A common stock; one half of one redeemable warrant; and one right to acquire one-tenth of one share of Class A common stock. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock, rights, and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "PPHP," "PPHPR" and "PPHPW" respectively.
Businessinvesting.com

CAT Strategic Metals Corp (CAT)

By Ernest ScheyderNov 22 (Reuters) - Private equity groups and other investors have grown emboldened by the lithium industry's malaise, forging plans to invest billions of... CAT Strategic Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for uranium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. It also holds a 100% interest in the South Preston Uranium property covering approximately 20,679 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and Gold Jackpot property comprising 64 unpatented lode claims that covers an area of 535 hectares located to the southeast of Jackpot, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Chimata Gold Corp. and changed its name to CAT Strategic Metals Corporation in February 2019. CAT Strategic Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the 'Company' or 'Gemina') is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company have begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') at the open of trading on August 10, 2021 under the trading symbol 'GLAB.'
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Early Warning Press Release Regarding Investment in Marvel Discovery Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); ('Marvel' or the 'Company') reports that Karim Rayani (The 'Acquiror') both directly, and indirectly through R7 Capital Ventures Ltd. ('R7 Capital'), an investment company wholly owned by Karim Rayani acquired an aggregate of 8,259,000 common shares of Marvel Discovery Corp. ('Marvel') by way of a series of open market purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange. As a result of the July 16th 2021 acquisition of 420,000 common shares in Marvel, the Acquiror now holds 10.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the Company.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

COLLINGWOOD RESOURCES CORP. (COLL.P) Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 20, 2020 and the news release issued by Collingwood Resources Corp. (the "Company") on August 10, 2021, effective at the opening, Thursday, August 12, 2021, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company. ___________________________________________. ROCKPORT...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Brunswick Resources Announces Effective Date of TSXV Voluntary Delisting

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN./. ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Brunswick Resources Inc. (TSXV: BRU.H) ("Brunswick" or the "Corporation") today announces that further to its news release dated November 17, 2020, the Corporation's voluntary delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange will be effective at the close of business August 12, 2021 (the "Effective Date").

