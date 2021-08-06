Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Spider-Man’ Favorite Jacob Batalon to Headline Syfy’s ‘Reginald the Vampire’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

Jacob Batalon, who had a breakout performance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, has landed his first major television role in Syfy’s upcoming dramedy Reginald the Vampire. The 10-episode series is based on author Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire novels and centers around Reginald Baskin (Batalon), who becomes an unlikely hero in a world full of beautiful, fit, and vain vampires. Reginald must overcome various obstacles, including the girl he loves but can’t be with, his bully of a boss, and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Fortunately, Reginald discovers he has some unrecognized powers of his own.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Batalon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampires#Great Pacific Media#Modern Story Company#Tastes Like Chicken#Syfy Support Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Spider-Man’s greatest journey is yet to come to Marvel Studios

A new promotion of the Spider-Man films promises that the third installment will be the greatest adventure that Peter Parker has experienced to date. In 2016 Peter Parker of Tom Holland debuted in Marvel Studios in Captain America: Civil War, later starred in his own movie titled Spider-Man: Homecoming and it was also a fundamental part of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). The last time we saw him was in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and now everything is ready for his epic return in Spider-Man: No Way Home on Christmas 2021.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Spider-Man star joins new vampire series

Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon will join Syfy’s Reginald the Vampire series. The series is based on Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire book series. The Hollywood ReporterBatalon, who plays Peter Parker’s Spider-Man: Homecoming friend Ned Leeds, is transitioning to Syfy’s new vampire series Reginald the Vampire, according to . The first 10 episodes of the series have been confirmed.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Spider-Man: Spider’s Shadow #5

WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME VENOM? By choosing to keep the symbiote, Spider-Man let himself become a monster. Now, with the help of Mary Jane and the Fantastic Four, he’s managed to reclaim control. But if the symbiote can’t have Peter, then it will just have to take the rest of the Marvel Universe. The shocking finale of this bold new approach to “What If..?” stories!
Real EstateNew York Post

Green Goblin’s lair from ‘Spider-Man’ lists for $1.99M

It’s a luxe triplex penthouse with its own roof terrace — and despite its cinematic history, you don’t need superpowers to own it. This one-bedroom spread in Tudor City, which is up for sale for $1.99 million, features 15-foot-high casement windows and appeared in all three “Spider-Man” films as the home of the Green Goblin, Spider-Man’s sworn nemesis.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Ant-Man’ Favorite May Not Return For Marvel’s Next Installment

Even though it doesn’t release until 2023, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is already hugely anticipated. The sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) sees the return of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne to the Marvel Universe. The titular duo will be...
Movieswhatnerd.com

All the Spider-Man Actors, Ranked: Who Is the Best Spider-Man?

We often recommend media and products we like. If you buy anything through links on our site, we may earn a commission. There have been three actors who have played Spider-Man in the modern era, and all of them have brought something new and different to the role. With each incarnation, the styles changed. The times changed. The comic book influences changed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy