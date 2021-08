Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the gold medal in the women's 100m hurdles running for Puerto Rico, one race after she set the Olympic record for the event in the semifinals. Her time of 12.37 in the finals was fast enough to put her on top of the podium. That was just slightly behind her semifinals time of 12.26, which smashed the previous record time set by Australia's Sally Pearson in 2012. She set the record of 12.35 when she won gold at the London Olympics nearly a decade ago.