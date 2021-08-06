Cancel
Cleveland County, NC

Over two dozen inmates and staff at Cleveland County jail test positive for COVID-19

Shelby Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour staff members and 21 inmates at the Cleveland County Detention Center are quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus. "It has come and gone in the detention center, and we are not the only ones," said Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman. "It has been prevalent in all detention centers across the state. We had a plan early on, and we've been able to keep COVID outside of the detention center for quite some time, but it caught up to us just like every other detention center."

