John Cena Expresses Concern About WWE Relying On ‘Aging’ Stars
John Cena is echoing the sentiment of many diehard WWE fans. During a recent interview with Brian Truitt of USA Today, Cena expressed concern about the possibility of WWE continuing to rely on “aging” stars like him to carry the company: “Man, I wish there was some sort of fountain of youth where I could be a full-time contributor. The longer they continue to bet on an aging prospect, that makes (WWE's) future a little bit less stable.”www.forbes.com
