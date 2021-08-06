Cancel
2021 Hall of Fame game: Joshua Dobbs against Dallas

By Ken Lay
A pair of former Tennessee football players were in action during the 2021 Hall of Fame game Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

Joshua Dobbs and Cameron Sutton played for the Steelers in their, 16-3, victory over Dallas.

Dobbs, who is listed as the No. 4 quarterback on Pittsburgh’s depth chart, is behind Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

Roethlisberger did not play against the Cowboys. Dobbs was 4-for-6, totaling 37 yards and one touchdown pass.

Sutton recorded one tackle in limited action against the Cowboys, who opened an early 3-0 lead before surrendering 16 unanswered points.

The Steelers will kick off the season Sept. 12 at Buffalo.

