Heading into the 125 KG wrestling competition Wednesday night most Minnesota Gophers fans had high hopes for Gable Steveson. But I don’t think anyone had as high of hopes for what Steveson did on Wednesday night and Thursday morning US time. Steveson went 3-0 in his first three matches, outscored his opponents 22-0, knocked out the 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist, and guaranteed the Gophers their third medal of the 2020 Summer Olympics. Gable Steveson will get to determine whether that medal color is gold or silver when he faces the #1 seed, Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili at just after 6:00 AM Friday morning in the gold medal match.