Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Solon, IA

An Old-Fashioned New Restaurant Opened in Solon Last Month [PHOTOS]

By Courtlin
Posted by 
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A brand new restaurant with an old-fashioned twist recently opened here in Eastern Iowa!. Thanks to a new article from the Cedar Rapids Gazette, we have discovered that the city of Solon is now home to a new restaurant with a really interesting concept. It's called The Brass Fountain, and it's located at 122 East Main Street. The official website says that the business is a "modern take on the most quintessential American culinary institution: the soda fountain."

koel.com

Comments / 0

KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
Lifestyle
Solon, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Cedar Rapids, IA
Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Cedar Rapids, IA
Restaurants
City
Solon, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda Fountain#Brass#Food Drink#The Cedar Rapids Gazette#American#Wikipedia#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

This Iowa Home Has A LEGO City In It!

Imagine, you're about to buy a home... You check Zillow, and one of the homes has a room filled with LEGO!. We all have hobbies we love, some more normal than others. We have all most likely played with, or at least seen LEGO before. This Cedar Rapids home has a huge LEGO city in it. It was the owner's hobby, and he estimated the worth of all the LEGO at between $6 thousand and $16 thousand. Wow, that's a lot for something that's considered a toy.
Waterloo, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

So Much For Iowa Nice – Stop Treating Restaurant Workers Badly

"The customer is always right" is an old adage that should be thrown out the window. For everything, we went through collectively as a society in 2020, the fear, the heartache, and disappointment, it was really refreshing to see people starting to treat each other nicely. Everything from random acts of kindness to just being polite in general.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Irish Fest Returning To Downtown Waterloo This Weekend

Green will be a popular color in downtown Waterloo this weekend when Iowa Irish Fest returns to Lincoln Park and the surrounding nine-block area. The state's largest Celtic celebration features an entertainment lineup that includes nearly 20 music groups and around 50 performances. Festival Director Chad Shipman says organizers are preparing to welcome as many as 50,000 visitors to the Cedar Valley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy