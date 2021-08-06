An Old-Fashioned New Restaurant Opened in Solon Last Month [PHOTOS]

Imagine, you're about to buy a home... You check Zillow, and one of the homes has a room filled with LEGO!. We all have hobbies we love, some more normal than others. We have all most likely played with, or at least seen LEGO before. This Cedar Rapids home has a huge LEGO city in it. It was the owner's hobby, and he estimated the worth of all the LEGO at between $6 thousand and $16 thousand. Wow, that's a lot for something that's considered a toy.