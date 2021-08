Bazzi gets the world dancing along to his music in the new video for his single, “I Like That.“. Bazzi is shown performing the song on top of a roof beneath a radio towe with flowers blooming everywhere as he sings. We see multi-colored waves — representing the song’s feel-good vibes — spreading out all over the city and, eventually, the world. Bazzi then jumps in a multi-colored bus with a bunch of hippie girls and guys and drives out to a radio tower cluster in the desert, where he and hundreds of people all start grooving to the song.